Home / Companies / News / 'X's allegations of censorship are groundless': Centre on Musk's lawsuit

'X's allegations of censorship are groundless': Centre on Musk's lawsuit

Elon Musk-owned X filed a lawsuit seeking to quash the government's Sahyog portal, which notifies tech companies about harmful online content

Elon musk, musk, Elon
Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian government has strongly criticised Elon Musk’s lawsuit for mischaracterising an official government platform as a “censorship portal”, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters. The dispute comes as Musk’s companies, Starlink and Tesla, gear up to launch in India.
 
“The use of the said terminology by a worldwide portal like X is unfortunate and condemnable,” IT Ministry reportedly stated in court filings on March 27, arguing that X’s allegations of censorship are “groundless”.
 

X files lawsuit against Centre

X filed a lawsuit in Karnataka’s High Court on March 5, seeking to quash the government’s Sahyog portal, which notifies tech companies about harmful online content. The company claims the initiative expands India’s censorship powers by allowing government officials to bypass judicial oversight and directly order content removals.
 
Meanwhile, the Indian government insists that the Sahyog portal only serves as a compliance tool, not a censorship mechanism, and that no content is blocked without due process. 
 

India’s IT Act at centre of legal battle

The legal complaint centres around India’s Information Technology Act, which governs online content removal. Traditionally, under Section 69A, content could be blocked only after a judicial review by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Also Read

Musk says he will finish most of $1 trn federal cost cuts within weeks

Man accused of setting fire to Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas arrested: Police

Trump administration plans large layoffs, targets 10K jobs in health dept

Hurun Rich List 2025: Elon Musk world's richest; check who trail him

Elon Musk one of the few winners from Donald Trump's auto tariffs

 
However, X argues that India’s use of Section 79(3)(b) creates a “parallel mechanism” where officials can demand content removal through a simple notification, without judicial scrutiny. The lawsuit argues that this system enables “arbitrary censorship”.
 

Grok AI adds fuel to the fire

Adding to X’s challenges, Grok, the platform’s AI chatbot, has come under scrutiny in India for allegedly producing controversial and abusive content. The ruling BJP government is reportedly reviewing Grok’s responses for potential violations of India’s IT laws.
 

Musk’s business interests in India

This legal battle comes at a critical moment for Elon Musk, who has long sought to expand his business empire in India. Tesla has renewed its push to enter the Indian market, while Starlink has signed partnerships with two Indian firms to bring satellite internet to the country.
 
Musk also met PM Narendra Modi in the US, discussing collaborations in AI, space exploration, and innovation. The Karnataka High Court is set to hear X’s challenge against the Sahyog portal on Thursday, April 3.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalpataru denies ties to fraudulent group misusing name after ED statement

Decathlon revenue crosses ₹4,000-cr mark in FY24, posts profit of ₹197 cr

AI Express to expand virtual interline ties with foreign low-cost carriers

Coal India, ONGC Videsh among firms seeking stake in SQM's lithium projects

BEML wins Rs 405 crore order for 42 more coaches from Bengaluru Metro

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterindian governmentLawsuitscensorshipIT lawBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story