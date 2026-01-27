Vedanta to sell 1.59% stake in Hindustan Zinc worth ₹4,872 crore via OFS

Vedanta on Tuesday approved the sale of up to 67 million equity shares of Hindustan Zinc (HZL) through an offer for sale (OFS), the company said in a BSE filing.

The shares represent 1.59 per cent of HZL’s issued and paid-up equity share capital. The company, however, did not disclose the floor price at which it would sell the shares. Shares of HZL closed at ₹726.60 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday. At this price, the company can realise around ₹4,872.2 crore through the OFS.

Vedanta remains majority shareholder in Hindustan Zinc

As of December 31, Vedanta’s shareholding in the zinc and silver miner stood at 61.84 per cent, while the Indian government held a 27.92 per cent stake, making it the second-largest shareholder in Hindustan Zinc.