Vedanta to set up aluminium park in Odisha's Jharsuguda over 253 acres

Spanning over 253 acres, the park will attract more than 100 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and generate 200,000 employment opportunities

Vedanta
Vedanta would invest Rs 1 trillion for setting up of the park and an aluminium plant of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity in Rayagada district. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it will set up a modern aluminium park in Odisha's Jharsuguda, close to its aluminium smelter.

Spanning over 253 acres, the park will attract more than 100 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and generate 200,000 employment opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Vedanta would invest Rs 1 trillion for setting up of the park and an aluminium plant of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity in Rayagada district, it said.

Our journey in Odisha has been nothing short of transformative. From breaking barriers with the country's first women-operated potline to fostering sustainable growth through our skill development and environmental initiatives, we are deeply committed to shaping Odisha's bright future, said Vedanta Aluminium's chief operating officer (COO), Sunil Gupta.

Our latest investment of Rs 1 ltrillion is a testament to our enduring belief in the state's potential to lead India's industrial revolution, he said.

At the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave' held in January, the company had signed an MoU with the state government for development of the two projects.

Vedanta has a 1.8-MTPA smelter facility in Jharsuguda and a 3.5-MTPA alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district of Odisha. Besides, it has also commenced mining operations in several districts of Odisha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

