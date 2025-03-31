Tata Projects to raise funds at Rs 6,700 cr valuation through rights issue

Tata Projects, the construction subsidiary of the Tata Group, is raising Rs 2,500 crore through a rights issue at a valuation of Rs 6,700 crore.

According to a company filing, the rights issue is priced at Rs 163.1 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 158.10. Shareholders participating in the issue include its largest shareholder Tata Sons, Tata Power, and Tata Chemicals, among others.

Of the total amount, Rs 97.86 per share has been paid upon application, while the remaining balance will be payable on the first and final call, as determined by the board within a year from the issue’s closure, the company said. Tata Sons will invest Rs 1,433 crore in the rights issue, while Tata Power will invest Rs 770 crore in the rights issue.

As per rating firm Crisil, the company’s order book of around Rs 40,700 crore (as of December 2024) is spread across different segments, and its growing share of urban infrastructure orders offers strong revenue visibility for the next three to four years.

Tata Projects has executed complex projects such as the freight corridor, metros, and heavy civil projects through joint ventures with partners, aiming to build execution capabilities in new segments. The company has undertaken more independent projects in the past two to three years and has bagged several large projects in the refinery, industrial, and power segments. The large share of projects from private and Tata Group entities, along with a focus on high-margin projects, would improve profitability over the medium term, Crisil said in a statement in February this year. The funds raised via the rights issue will be used for expansion.