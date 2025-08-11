Home / Companies / News / Vedanta rejects Viceroy's claim its Namibia zinc assets are worthless

Vedanta rejects Viceroy's claim its Namibia zinc assets are worthless

Viceroy says Vedanta's Skorpion mine in Namibia is "worthless" and warns of debt risks; Vedanta insists the asset is strategic and remains committed to its revival

Vedanta
According to Viceroy, Zinc International’s debts are cross-guaranteed with other Vedanta assets, and financing for the African operations is secured against the group’s shares in Hindustan Zinc. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vedanta Zinc International — part of Vedanta Resources — is holding “worthless” overseas assets whose loans are secured against its stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL), according to a report by Viceroy Research. The short-seller warned that liabilities from its idled Skorpion Zinc complex in Namibia remain unaccounted for.
 
The Skorpion Mine & Smelter (Skorpion Complex), once touted as a pillar of Vedanta’s African operations, has been shut since a wall collapse in 2020. It is now a “scrapheap” with no industrial power, missing equipment, and no sign of restart activity, Viceroy said on Monday.
 
Although carried on Vedanta’s books at about $70 million, the site is “functionally beyond economic recovery” and requires rehabilitation, for which no adequate provision has been made, the report said. “While the Skorpion Complex itself is held on-book at a nominal $70 million valuation, it supports a $1 billion valuation of Skorpion’s sister mine — Black Mountain/Gamsberg,” Viceroy added. 
 
Rejecting the allegations, a spokesperson for Vedanta said the Skorpion Zinc Mine was acquired in 2010, when its remaining life was estimated at just four years. “Through sustained investment, rigorous exploration, and advanced geological analysis, Vedanta successfully operated the mine for a full decade, until 2020. That year, the mine was placed under care and maintenance — a strategic pause to chart a sustainable path forward. Skorpion is currently undergoing a structured, technically supported evaluation and exploration aimed at restart. Multiple bankable feasibility studies have been completed for various projects. Skorpion Zinc remains one of Africa’s most significant and strategic zinc assets, and the company is fully committed to the project,” the spokesperson said.
 
According to Viceroy, Zinc International’s debts are cross-guaranteed with other Vedanta assets, and financing for the African operations is secured against the group’s shares in HZL, potentially putting Vedanta’s crown jewel in India at risk if the overseas operations default.
 
Vedanta has allocated just $16 million for Skorpion’s cleanup — far short of the hundreds of millions of dollars typically needed for such mine closures — and is likely to place the asset into liquidation once inventories are sold, Viceroy alleged. The mine’s environmental liabilities, including lead contamination in the nearby town of Rosh Pinah in southern Namibia, remain unresolved.
 
The report also cast doubt on Vedanta’s plans to retrofit the Skorpion smelter to process ore from its Black Mountain mine in South Africa, saying the conversion would require a full rebuild, new power arrangements, and road infrastructure that does not exist.
 
“Viceroy’s visit to Skorpion enforces our belief that the asset is completely worthless. Management’s plans to restart the mine and convert the smelter are pure fiction,” it said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fusion Finance gains over 4% as Q1 results show asset quality boost

Premium

Poly Medicure to invest ₹500 cr in new plants for global market push

Premium

ITC Hotels sets 2030 goal of 220 properties, 5,300 keys in 5 years

ICICI Bank focused on maintaining low-cost funding profile: Chairman

BSNL to offer AI, 5G networking course, sign MoU with global tech companies

Topics :Vedanta ZincMining industry

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story