Venturi Partners purchases stake of $27 million in K12 Techno Services

Venturi Partners (Venturi), a prominent growth equity firm specialising in consumer investments across India and Southeast Asia, announced the purchase of a $27 million stake in K12 Techno Services from Navneet Learning LLP, a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited.

K12 Techno is a platform operating in the private education sector in India. The company provides full-stack education-related services to over 800 private educational institutions with more than 300,000 students enrolled under multiple brands. K12 Techno has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 40 per cent over the past five years.

"Venturi’s values are well aligned with K12 Techno’s mission to leverage technology to provide world-class holistic learning and improved outcomes at scale,” said Nicholas Cator, founding partner at Venturi.

Venturi Partners' investment in K12 Techno reflects the underlying demand-supply mismatch for high-quality education in India. The company has a unique opportunity to use technology to provide students with access to the best academic curriculum, teaching methodologies, and experiential learning.

Venturi, investing out of its $180 million maiden fund, will join existing shareholders such as Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures, and Navneet Learning LLP in supporting the management team led by Jai Decosta, chief executive officer of K12 Techno.

“This collaboration will propel us closer to our mission of shaping a brighter future through holistic learning experiences,” said Jai Decosta, CEO of K12 Techno. “Leveraging technology alongside bespoke learning methodologies crafted for the Indian landscape, we aim to scale our impact and elevate educational outcomes.”

K12 Techno will join Venturi Partners’ portfolio of consumer-focused investments in India and Southeast Asia, which includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, and DALI.