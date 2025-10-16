BEML, Kineco partner to develop advanced composites for defence, aerospace

State-owned BEML has partnered with Kineco Ltd to work in the field of advanced composite manufacturing for defence and aerospace applications.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the presence of BEML CMD Shantanu Roy, and Shekhar Sardessai, Founder and CMD, Kineco Limited, along with senior officials from both organisations in the national capital.

As part of the collaboration, BEML and Kineco will jointly engage in the development and manufacturing of carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) structures, glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) panels and components, honeycomb cores, foams, and bonding consumables for metallic detail parts.

These advanced materials are integral to next-generation aerospace and defence systems, offering lightweight strength, enhanced durability, and superior performance.