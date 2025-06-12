Volvo Cars, HCLTech tie up to accelerate engineering transformation

Volvo Cars has named HCLTech as one of its key suppliers for engineering services, deepening the companies’ existing partnership.

HCLTech will now deliver large-scale, end-to-end engineering solutions to support Volvo Cars' future development plans. The services will be provided through HCLTech's automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg and its global delivery centres. Known for its work in digital and product lifecycle management (PLM) services,

Volvo Cars has been focusing on sustainable growth and aims to shape future mobility with an emphasis on personal, safe and environmentally friendly transport.

‘We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey,’ said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice-President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe. ‘HCLTech is investing substantially in next-gen automotive engineering. This strategic engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow.’