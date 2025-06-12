Amber to invest ₹6K cr in Noida plant for electronics, appliances

Amber Enterprises is set to invest ₹6,000 crore in a major electronics manufacturing plant near the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. This development was confirmed by Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta.

According to the minister, he met with Amber Enterprises’ promoter, Jasbir Singh, in Lucknow recently to discuss the project. The company intends to set up manufacturing units for printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, home appliances and consumer electronics as part of this large-scale initiative.

‘This ₹6,000 crore investment will open new avenues of growth and prosperity in the state,’ said Gupta, calling the project a key step in Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing industrial progress.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has already issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 100 acres of land located in Sector 8, Noida, where the plant will be built. The site is situated close to the Noida International Airport, along the Yamuna Expressway. Government support and future opportunities Minister Gupta highlighted that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state is actively working to attract new investments. ‘This (latest investment) will not only accelerate the state’s overall development but also create new employment opportunities for the youth,’ he said. Amber Enterprises is a well-known manufacturer of air conditioners and related electronics. The planned facility is expected to play a significant role in strengthening the region’s electronics and white goods manufacturing ecosystem.