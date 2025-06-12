Home / Companies / News / Amber to invest ₹6K cr in Noida plant for electronics, appliances

Amber to invest ₹6K cr in Noida plant for electronics, appliances

Amber Enterprises plans to establish manufacturing units for PCB assembly, consumer electronics and home appliances as part of this major project near Noida International Airport

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod
Amber Enterprises is a well-known manufacturer of air conditioners and related electronics. | Representational
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amber Enterprises is set to invest ₹6,000 crore in a major electronics manufacturing plant near the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. This development was confirmed by Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta.
 
According to the minister, he met with Amber Enterprises’ promoter, Jasbir Singh, in Lucknow recently to discuss the project. The company intends to set up manufacturing units for printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, home appliances and consumer electronics as part of this large-scale initiative.
 
‘This ₹6,000 crore investment will open new avenues of growth and prosperity in the state,’ said Gupta, calling the project a key step in Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing industrial progress.
 
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has already issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 100 acres of land located in Sector 8, Noida, where the plant will be built. The site is situated close to the Noida International Airport, along the Yamuna Expressway.

Government support and future opportunities

Minister Gupta highlighted that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state is actively working to attract new investments.
 
‘This (latest investment) will not only accelerate the state’s overall development but also create new employment opportunities for the youth,’ he said.
 
Amber Enterprises is a well-known manufacturer of air conditioners and related electronics. The planned facility is expected to play a significant role in strengthening the region’s electronics and white goods manufacturing ecosystem.

Amber Enterprises India Q4 FY25 net profit jumps 22.60 per cent

Amber Enterprises India has reported a 22.60 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹116.07 crore for the quarter ended March 2025. This is an increase from ₹94.67 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
The company also saw a significant rise in revenue, with sales growing 33.80 per cent to ₹3,753.70 crore, compared to ₹2,805.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OneSource eyes weight-loss drug boost to order book

RIL sells Asian Paints shares worth ₹7,703 crore via block deal

Sumadhura Group buys 5-acre plot in East Bengaluru for ₹500 cr project

WeWork India expands footprint in Pune & Chennai, adds over 200K sq ft

ICICI commits ₹550 cr for Tata Memorial's cancer care centre in Vizag

Topics :Amber Enterprises IndiaInvestmentnoida

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story