IRB Infra reports 23% rise in toll revenue at Rs 6,360 cr in FY25

Revenue from the toll collection business stood at Rs 5,169 crore in the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, IRB said in an exchange filing on Tuesday

IRB Infrastructure Developers
In March, revenue from toll was at Rs 557 crore, a rise of 16 per cent over Rs 481 crore in the same month last year
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure has posted 23 per cent year-on rise in its toll revenue to Rs 6,360 crore for financial year 2024-25.

Revenue from the toll collection business stood at Rs 5,169 crore in the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, IRB said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In March, revenue from toll was at Rs 557 crore, a rise of 16 per cent over Rs 481 crore in the same month last year.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 1,754.4 crore to the total revenue collection in FY25, followed by IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, which contributed Rs 762.1 crore, it said.

With Rs 376.1 crore, CG Tollway (Chittorgarh to Gulabpura NH 79) was the third-largest contributor to the revenues in FY25.

In March, the share of IRB MP Expressway was Rs 153.6 crore, IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway Rs 65.5 crore and CG Tollway (Chittorgarh to Gulabpura NH 79) Rs 33.4 crore.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the company said, "We report a strong finish to FY25. We expect the trajectory to continue driven by recent Budget allocations aimed at boosting consumption and tourism while enhancing transportation infrastructure, which, in turn, will increase traffic on our assets in 12 states."  IRB is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IRB InfraIRB Infrastructure IRB Infrastructure Developers

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

