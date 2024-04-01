Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Waaree Energies bags 220 MW solar module supply order from Sprng Energy

It will supply the modules for Sprng Energy's upcoming project in Gujarat, Waaree Energies said in a statement

Representative image

Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Energies on Monday said it has secured an order from Sprng Energy to supply 220 MW of solar modules.
It will supply the modules for Sprng Energy's upcoming project in Gujarat, Waaree Energies said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This collaboration stands as an opportunity for Waaree to take on a crucial role in advancing India's green energy sector, aligning with our dedication to national sustainability objectives," Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director of Waaree Group, said.
Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Waaree Energies files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 3K cr via fresh issue

Waaree Energies partners with NTPC for 135 MW solar module supply

Solar manufacturer Waaree Energies files DRHP for Rs 3,000 cr IPO

Stock of this company engaged in Solar EPC biz has zoomed 117% in 7 weeks

Waaree Energies secures 200 MW module supply order from ENGIE India

HAL posts double-digit growth with record revenues of Rs 29,810 cr for FY24

Despite the challenges, credit quality of India Inc improves in FY24: ICRA

NTPC adds nearly 4GW capacity in FY24; total installed capacity at 76GW

Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as its managing director

Toyota Kirloskar sees highest-ever monthly sales at 27,180 units in March

Topics : solar energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon