Weak discretionary spending may bring down revenues of IT firms in Q1

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) has said that software services company EPAM Systems cutting its CY2023 revenue guidance by two per cent indicates weak discretionary spending and Indian IT companies will not be immune to this trend.
EPAM, an American IT services company, has cut down its revenue guidance for the current quarter to a range of $1.16-1.17 billion from $1.195-1.205 billion guidance provided in Q1CY23 earnings call. The revenue growth outlook is around 5 per cent lower than the earlier estimates.
The development has sent tremors in the IT services sector across the world. In India, leading IT firms have already warned about the possible impact of economic uncertainties during the March quarter post-results commentary.
“Delays in client decision-making and pullbacks in discretionary spending have implications for the growth of Indian IT. We expect revenues in 1QFY24E to be weaker than 4QFY23 across companies in our coverage universe. We believe that the demand environment is especially weak in the financial services and technology segments,” says the latest report by KIE.
The brokerage firm said the impact of demand slowdown on EPAM Systems could have been amplified due to its higher exposure to discretionary spending and other company-specific factors.
“Indian IT has a more balanced portfolio between discretionary and maintenance spending. Further, Indian IT will benefit from cost-take-out programs and mega-deals. However, these positives are outweighed by the broader caution in spending, especially in the impacted verticals,” the report adds.
The majority of pressure for EPAM has emerged from a slowdown in cloud data projects. Arkadiy Dobkin, the chief executive officer of EPAM said the company’s clients had become more cautious with spending since the company’s first-quarter earnings call in early May.
“After careful assessment of changes in our May and June forecast data, we have come to understand that pipeline conversions are occurring at slower rates than previously assumed and we are also seeing some reduction in the total pipeline,” Dobkin said in a press note.
Kotak Institutional Equities further said that a prolonged recovery in clients’ willingness to spend would imply downside risks to FY2024 revenue growth estimates. “Noting the weak demand, we are surprised by the rally in stock prices across our coverage in the past month. We believe that upsides do exist in Infosys and HCLTech, but are wary of other names,” says the report.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd