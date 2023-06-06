Weak discretionary spending may bring down revenues of IT firms in Q1

EPAM, an American IT services company, has cut down its revenue guidance for the current quarter to a range of $1.16-1.17 billion from $1.195-1.205 billion guidance provided in Q1CY23 earnings call. The revenue growth outlook is around 5 per cent lower than the earlier estimates.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) has said that software services company EPAM Systems cutting its CY2023 revenue guidance by two per cent indicates weak discretionary spending and Indian IT companies will not be immune to this trend.