Home / Markets / News / Welspun Corporation up 6%, hits record high on repeat export order; details

Welspun Corp share rose after securing a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes & Bends, with Anti Corrosion & CWC coating for a project in Middle East.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Welspun Corp share price: Welspun Corporation shares were in demand on Thursday, June 6, 2025, with the stock rising up to 6.31 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹969.05 per share. 
 
At 11:40 AM, Welspun Corporation share price was off record highs, and was trading 4.88 per cent higher at ₹955.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 81,366.88 levels  Follow Stock Market Updates Today LIVE 

Why did Welspun Corporation share price surge in trade?

 
Welspun Corporation share price rose after the company announced that it has secured a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes and Bends, with Anti Corrosion and CWC coating for a project in the Middle East.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Welspun Corporation, said, “We are pleased to announce the award of a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes and Bends, with Anti Corrosion and CWC coating. This is for a critical offshore project in the Middle East.”
 
“This award underlines our commitment to advanced technology, highest quality standards and impeccable track record of servicing sour service requirements, making us a preferred and trusted partner for such critical projects globally,” Welpsun Corporation highlighted.

Notably, the company has secured additional orders worth about ₹450 crore for its India pipes facility since its last announcement dated May 7, 2025.
 
"These orders will be executed in FY26 & FY27," Welspun Corporation added.

About Welspun Corporation

 
Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) is a multinational firm with a diversified business presence across line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, warehousing, steel, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions. 
 
The company holds a dominant position in the global line pipe industry, catering primarily to the oil and gas sector. 
 
With manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and Saudi Arabia, WCL has built a strong international footprint, supplying to key markets in Asia, North America, and the Middle East. Its operations are backed by a focus on technological innovation, sustainability, and high operational efficiency. 
In addition to its global manufacturing capabilities, the company is known for its comprehensive, end-to-end pipe solutions — from welded and ductile iron pipes to value-added services. 
 
The company’s customer-centric approach allows it to deliver tailored solutions that align with evolving industry demands. 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

