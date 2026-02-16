WeWork India opens new centre in Gurugram with over 1,200 seating capacity

Realty firm WeWork India Management Ltd has opened a new co-working centre in Gurugram, covering more than 1,200 seating capacity across 90,000 sq ft area, to meet rising demand for flexible managed workspaces.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has opened its new centre - 'WeWork Atrium Place' located at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram.

The new centre, spread across 90,000 sq ft of space, will have more than 1,200 desks.

WeWork India has taken office spaces on lease from realty major DLF to set up this co-working facility and now it would sub-lease the desks to corporates.