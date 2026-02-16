EaseMyTrip plans to raise up to ₹500 cr to support expansion in hotels

Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip on Monday said it plans to raise up to ₹500 crore in capital to support expansion across high-potential segments, particularly in hotels and holidays.

The Board has approved, in principle, a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities, subject to requisite approvals, EaseMyTrip stated.

The fundraising may be undertaken in one or more tranches through permissible modes under applicable law, including rights issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, private placement or other approved methods, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Detailed terms including size, structure and timing will be determined at an appropriate stage in accordance with applicable regulations and market conditions, EaseMyTrip stated.