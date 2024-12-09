Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Will not use 6E trademark: Mahindra Electric Automobile to Delhi HC

Will not use 6E trademark: Mahindra Electric Automobile to Delhi HC

Mahindra stated it will rebrand the model from BE 6E to BE 6 but plans to contest IndiGo's claims in court

BE 6e
Bhavini Mishra Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd told the Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday that it would not use the “6E” trademark for its upcoming electric car model until the trademark infringement lawsuit filed by IndiGo is decided.
 
Mahindra said it would be rebranding the model from “BE 6e” to “BE 6” but planned to contest IndiGo’s claims in court. Meanwhile, IndiGo told the court that it would not pursue an injunction against the automaker.
 
The matter will now be heard in April 2025.
 
IndiGo had taken Mahindra Electric Automobile to the HC for infringement of its trademark “6e” in the latter’s new electric car “Mahindra BE 6e”, which is expected to hit Indian roads in February 2025.
 
The dispute arose when the registrar of trademarks on November 25 accepted Mahindra Electric’s request to register the “BE 6e” mark in Class 12.
 
Under trademark laws, there are a total of 45 classes of trademarks, with Classes 1-34 pertaining to products and Classes 35-45 relating to services.

More From This Section

Paytm shares triple from low as it divests non-core businesses for growth

Metropolis Healthcare acquires 100% stake in Core Diagnostics for Rs 246 cr

China targets Nvidia with antitrust probe, escalating US chip tensions

Tata Power to invest Rs 1.2 trillion in renewable energy in Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh discoms to procure about 2000 MW power from SECI next FY

 
IndiGo operates under callsign “6e”, which is also a key identifier of its branding. In aviation, a callsign is a group of letters and numbers used to identify an aircraft or aviator in air-ground communications (in this case, 6e).
 
The “6e” brand also offers a wide range of services to its passengers, such as seat selection, priority check-in, complimentary snacks, and the ability to flexibly reschedule and cancel journey. In addition, “6e” add-ons also offer options for extra baggage, pre-booked meals, and lounge access.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fight for 6E is giving Mahindra vehicle free publicity, say brand experts

IndiGo takes Mahindra to court over '6E' branding for electric SUV

M&M gains 2% after clarifying reports on imposition of penalty untrue

Mahindra to invest Rs 4.5k cr for growth of two new electric brands

Mahindra hopes express biz to turn profitable amid focus on cost efficiency

Topics :Mahindra Groupautomobile manufacturerDelhi High Court

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story