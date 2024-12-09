Will not use 6E trademark: Mahindra Electric Automobile to Delhi HC

Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd told the Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday that it would not use the “6E” trademark for its upcoming electric car model until the trademark infringement lawsuit filed by IndiGo is decided.

Mahindra said it would be rebranding the model from “BE 6e” to “BE 6” but planned to contest IndiGo’s claims in court. Meanwhile, IndiGo told the court that it would not pursue an injunction against the automaker.

The matter will now be heard in April 2025.

IndiGo had taken Mahindra Electric Automobile to the HC for infringement of its trademark “6e” in the latter’s new electric car “Mahindra BE 6e”, which is expected to hit Indian roads in February 2025.

The dispute arose when the registrar of trademarks on November 25 accepted Mahindra Electric’s request to register the “BE 6e” mark in Class 12.

Under trademark laws, there are a total of 45 classes of trademarks, with Classes 1-34 pertaining to products and Classes 35-45 relating to services.

More From This Section

IndiGo operates under callsign “6e”, which is also a key identifier of its branding. In aviation, a callsign is a group of letters and numbers used to identify an aircraft or aviator in air-ground communications (in this case, 6e).

The “6e” brand also offers a wide range of services to its passengers, such as seat selection, priority check-in, complimentary snacks, and the ability to flexibly reschedule and cancel journey. In addition, “6e” add-ons also offer options for extra baggage, pre-booked meals, and lounge access.