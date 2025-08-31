Home / Companies / News / Binny Bansal-backed Winspark eyes IPO after two years of profitability

Binny Bansal-backed Winspark eyes IPO after two years of profitability

Winspark, parent of PlanetSpark, expects to be profitable in FY26 and plans an IPO after achieving two straight profitable years and ₹800 crore in revenue

Backed by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PlanetSpark focuses on building soft skills for learners of all ages, from pre-kindergarten children to working professionals.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Edtech company Winspark Innovations Learning, the parent of online learning platform PlanetSpark, is eyeing a public listing once it records two consecutive years of profitability and achieves a revenue milestone of ₹800 crore, a senior official said.
 
The firm expects to turn profitable in the financial year 2025-26 and maintain the streak in the following year, co-founder Kunal Malik told news agency PTI.
 
Financial targets
 
“IPO has been the vision for us over the last couple of years. Our goal was very simple — we would first turn the company profitable sustainably and demonstrate at least two years of profitability and then go for an IPO at a revenue scale of about ₹800 crore. The first leg of this is almost done because FY26 is what we are seeing as our first profitable year,” Malik told PTI.
 
The edtech firm plans to float an IPO after reaching the ₹800 crore revenue milestone. “Our total addressable market is limitless because we are also serving international markets. ₹800 crore is the right revenue scale for us to do an IPO, and at least two years of profitable performance is something we are looking at before taking the company public,” Malik said.
 
Funding and revenue
 
So far, the company has secured a total funding of $27 million from investors including Binny Bansal, MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra, and Prime Ventures, Malik said.
 
Previously, it raised capital from Prime Venture Partners, Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, and FIITJEE, according to Crunchbase data.
 
The edtech platform generates 80 per cent of its revenue from the Indian market, with the rest coming from international markets.
 
According to Malik, Winspark expects to generate gross revenue of ₹145–150 crore in the current financial year, reflecting a 65–70 per cent increase over the previous year.
 
Around 50 per cent of the company’s traction comes from non-metro cities. “People come to us to impart these skills to their kids. The middle-income segment in India sees this as a new way to achieve upward mobility. They understand that in the AI-driven world, communication and soft skills will play a massive role in employability going forward,” Malik said.
 
Products and expansion plans
 
The company now aims to expand its presence in the professional learning segment through a new platform, Winspark.ai, designed for individuals with 0–15 years of work experience.
 
In June, PlanetSpark launched Project EMMA (Empathetic Moms Mentoring AI), an initiative that places experienced educator-mothers at the core of embedding emotional intelligence into its AI tutor. While the AI tutor is already reshaping how children acquire vital 21st-century skills such as public speaking, collaboration, and creativity, the company is now integrating empathy, encouragement, and emotional depth into the AI-driven learning experience.

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

