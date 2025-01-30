Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal from Etihad Airways for IT upgrade

Wipro will ensure seamless migration of legacy systems and improve operational efficiency across key areas, including workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management

Wipro
Etihad Airways will gain access to Wipro's Innovation Lab in the UAE, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing their technology to meet the evolving demands of their global operations. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
IT services company Wipro on Thursday announced that it has been selected by Etihad Airways -- the national airline of the United Arab Emirates -- to lead its comprehensive technology modernisation.

Wipro did not divulge the financial details of the five-year contract.

"Wipro wins multi-million-dollar deal by Etihad Airways for IT transformation and cost optimisation," the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a release.

Wipro will ensure seamless migration of legacy systems and improve operational efficiency across key areas, including workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management.

Wipro FullStride Cloud will deliver a customised cloud-based solution that will provide Etihad Airways real-time insights into their resource utilisation and improve operational agility and scalability for their global operations.

"Wipro will also integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) modules across the IT framework -- from automation of data centres to conversational support to end-users," the release said.

GenAI will also offer intelligent device management and insights that will optimise performance and resolve potential disruptions proactively.

Etihad Airways will gain access to Wipro's Innovation Lab in the UAE, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing their technology to meet the evolving demands of their global operations.

For more than two decades Wipro has operated in the Middle East with thousands of employees and providing opportunities to local talent to effectively serve clients in the region, the release added.

Topics :WiproEtihad Airways IT sector

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

