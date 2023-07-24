Home / Companies / News / Wipro, Pure Storage partner for Sustainable Technology in data storage

Wipro, Pure Storage partner for Sustainable Technology in data storage

The two companies will incorporate the best practices in sustainable technology by improving direct carbon emissions in data storage systems and increased power efficiency, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
IT services major Wipro on Monday announced the partnership of its FullStride Cloud subsidiary with Pure Storage to drive sustainable technology in its data storage and data centres.

The collaboration is aimed at providing efficient strategies to minimize the environmental impact, thus driving a more sustainable data centre footprint, according to the company's statement.

The two companies will incorporate the best practices in sustainable technology by improving direct carbon emissions in data storage systems and increased power efficiency, it added.

Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer at Wipro Limited said, Together with Pure Storage, we're helping to meet (customer) need in the area of data storage and in data centres."

The company's approach involves assessing, identifying, implementing, and monitoring sustainable technologies that optimize resource utilization and manage down waste, emissions, and energy impacts, she added.

Wipro launched its FullStride Cloud Services in 2021, which collaborates its Chief Growth office with current business lines for cloud transformation. The company declared an investment of USD 1 billion in the cloud segment.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

