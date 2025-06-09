Wipro opens Riyadh HQ, partners with PMU to boost Saudi tech talent

Wipro Limited, India’s fourth-largest IT services firm, has relocated its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The new office was inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Wipro’s executive team, employees and customers. The company’s regional footprint also includes offices in Jeddah, Jubail and Al Khobar.

“The inauguration of Wipro's new regional headquarters in Riyadh marks a significant milestone that contributes to accelerating the growth of the Kingdom's digital economy,” said Mohammed AlRobayan, Deputy Minister for Technology at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

MoU signed with PMU for tech centre

Wipro also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh. The CoE will provide academic training in advanced technologies, hands-on experience and access to Wipro’s global resources. The initiative aims to nurture local technology talent.

“This also underscores the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia's digital business environment. We value the company's investment in developing national competencies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global technology hub,” AlRobayan added. Strategic commitment to Saudi growth Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Wipro, said, “The establishment of our new regional headquarters in Riyadh reaffirms our commitment to supporting the dynamic business landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” “This strategic move, combined with our ongoing involvement in supporting the goals of the Kingdom, aligns with our vision of driving sustained growth and a future-ready workforce in the region. This commitment is strengthened by the recent appointment of Mohamed Mousa as our new Managing Director for Wipro Middle East out of our Riyadh headquarters, which will further advance our decades-long presence in the Middle East.”

Global realignment and digital focus Earlier in March, Wipro announced a restructuring of its global business lines to better align with evolving client demands and sharpen its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services and digital transformation. Effective 1 April, the company reorganised operations into four global business lines: technology services, business process services, consulting and engineering. “This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus on client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions,” said Srini Pallia, Wipro’s chief executive and managing director, in a March statement. Q4 Results Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT services provider, posted a 25.9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024–25, reaching ₹3,570 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit rose by 6.4 per cent.