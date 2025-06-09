Continental to infuse Rs 100 cr in India to boost passenger vehicle biz

Hanover-based tyre manufacturer Continental has announced plans to invest approximately Rs 100 crore in India to enhance production capacity and broaden its product portfolio for passenger vehicles and light trucks.

According to a company statement, the investment will support the development of tyres tailored specifically to Indian driving conditions, with a strong emphasis on performance and quality standards.

“With our ‘in the market, for the market’ approach, we're aligning our portfolio to reflect the evolving lifestyle needs of Indian drivers—from daily commutes and long-distance travel to changing expectations around comfort, safety, and convenience,” said Samir Gupta, Managing Director, Continental Tires India.

Manufacturing upgrades and product expansion ALSO READ: Continental Tires launch ContiSeal tyres with anti-puncture technology The investment, equivalent to around 10.5 million euros, will be directed towards upgrading Continental’s manufacturing facilities in India and expanding its tyre range for passenger cars and light trucks. The company anticipates growing demand for larger-inch and ultra high performance tyres across SUVs, 4x4s, and similar vehicle categories. In line with this, Continental also plans to introduce the CrossContact AT2 all-terrain tyre in India later this year. Currently, Continental manufactures passenger and light truck tyres at its Modipuram facility in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Strategic shift to premium PLT segment Earlier this month, Continental announced a strategic shift in its product focus in India. The company will now concentrate exclusively on the Passenger Car and Light Truck tyre (PLT) segment for future growth.