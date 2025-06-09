EaseMyTrip launches investment arm to back growth-ready, profitable firms

Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com on Monday announced the launch of a strategic investment arm, EMT Invest, to accelerate growth-ready profitable businesses across diverse high-growth sectors.
EMT Invest will focus on companies that have a proven track record of profitability with a minimum Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 5 crore or more, EaseMyTrip.com said in a statement.
With this initiative, EaseMyTrip seeks to partner with ventures that are ready to scale and are looking for capital, digital ecosystem leverage, and strategic brand support.
"With EMT Invest, we are expanding our ecosystem to support ambitious, growth-oriented businesses in reaching their full potential.
"Our aim is to empower founders to scale efficiently while maintaining their entrepreneurial independence. EMT Invest is about building lasting value and enabling the next generation of business leaders to achieve transformative success," EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
