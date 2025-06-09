EaseMyTrip launches investment arm to back growth-ready, profitable firms

Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com on Monday announced the launch of a strategic investment arm, EMT Invest, to accelerate growth-ready profitable businesses across diverse high-growth sectors.

EMT Invest will focus on companies that have a proven track record of profitability with a minimum Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 5 crore or more, EaseMyTrip.com said in a statement.

With this initiative, EaseMyTrip seeks to partner with ventures that are ready to scale and are looking for capital, digital ecosystem leverage, and strategic brand support.

"With EMT Invest, we are expanding our ecosystem to support ambitious, growth-oriented businesses in reaching their full potential.