Tenneco names Mahender Chhabra as CFO for business operations in India

Tenneco's presence in India includes 12 manufacturing facilities, two R&D centres, supporting both domestic and global customers

Tenneco
He joins the company from Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited, where he served the position of CFO, it stated. | Image: LinkedIn @Tenneco
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Global automotive supplier Tenneco on Monday announced the appointment of Mahender Chhabra as Chief Financial Officer of its India operations, with immediate effect.

Chhabra will report to Tenneco India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arvind Chandra and work closely with the leadership team to support the company's strategic, financial, and operational goals, the company said.

In his new role, he will oversee financial strategy and operations, compliance, and overall financial performance across Tenneco's Clean Air, Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS), Champion Ignition, and Powertrain (Bearings and Sealing) businesses in India, the company said.

He joins the company from Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited, where he served the position of CFO, it stated.

"Mahender's depth of financial expertise and proven leadership will be key as we continue to strengthen our operational excellence and deliver value to customers across the region. His appointment underscores our commitment to long-term growth in this strategic market," said Chandra.

Chhabra brings over 27 years of extensive finance leadership experience across global automotive and technology companies. He has previously held senior finance roles at HMD Mobile India, Microsoft Corporation (India), Bharti Airtel, and Pepsi Foods, as per the company.

Tenneco's presence in India includes 12 manufacturing facilities, two R&D centres, supporting both domestic and global customers.

As the Indian automotive sector evolves, driven by supply chain diversification, increasing export capacity, and technology adoption, Tenneco continues to align its operations with these broader market shifts, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian CFOsautomobile manufacturerautomotive industry

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

