Tenneco names Mahender Chhabra as CFO for business operations in India

Global automotive supplier Tenneco on Monday announced the appointment of Mahender Chhabra as Chief Financial Officer of its India operations, with immediate effect.

Chhabra will report to Tenneco India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arvind Chandra and work closely with the leadership team to support the company's strategic, financial, and operational goals, the company said.

In his new role, he will oversee financial strategy and operations, compliance, and overall financial performance across Tenneco's Clean Air, Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS), Champion Ignition, and Powertrain (Bearings and Sealing) businesses in India, the company said.

He joins the company from Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited, where he served the position of CFO, it stated.