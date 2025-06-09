Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor rolls out updated Apache RTR 200 4V to mark 20-year milestone

TVS Motor rolls out updated Apache RTR 200 4V to mark 20-year milestone

The latest Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with a 37mm Upside Down (USD) front suspension to improve control and cornering capability, the company said

2025 TVS Apache
The 2025 TVS Apache model introduces cosmetic changes including red alloy wheels, and is available in three colours: Glossy Black, Matte Black, and Granite Grey. (Photo: TVS)
TVS Motor Company on Monday launched a new version of its Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle in India to commemorate 20 years of the Apache brand. The updated model features both performance and aesthetic upgrades while retaining key elements from earlier versions, the company said.
 

Mechanical and safety upgrades 

The 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with a 37mm Upside Down (USD) front suspension designed to enhance control and cornering ability. TVS added that the model now comes with a hydroformed handlebar to improve handling and stability across varying riding conditions.
 
For safety and performance, the motorcycle continues to offer dual-channel ABS, a slipper clutch, and three ride modes—Urban, Sport and Rain. It is powered by the same 197.75cc engine producing 20.8 PS at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

Design enhancements and connectivity 

The 2025 edition introduces cosmetic changes including red alloy wheels and is available in three colour options: Glossy Black, Matte Black, and Granite Grey.
 
It retains a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity via TVS SmartXonnect, voice assist functionality, and LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs).

Brand legacy and positioning 

“The TVS Apache brand is not just about a motorcycle — it’s a global movement that has inspired a passionate community of over 6 million riders in two decades. Driven by our racing DNA, TVS Apache motorcycles have consistently delivered a powerful blend of performance, precision, and technology, captivating the imagination of youth and enthusiasts worldwide. The upgraded 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues this legacy — pushing the limits of design and engineering to offer next-generation riders a thrilling, track-bred experience on every ride," said Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company.

Availability and pricing 

The 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V is now available at TVS Motor dealerships across India. It is priced at ₹1,53,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), the company confirmed in an exchange filing.
 

TVS Motor Q4 results 

The launch follows TVS Motor’s strong performance for the March quarter. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹648.1 crore for Q4FY25, up nearly 68 per cent year-on-year from ₹387 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 14.5 per cent from ₹566.03 crore in the previous quarter.
 
Revenue from operations stood at ₹11,542 crore, marking a 16 per cent rise from ₹9,942.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Compared to Q3FY25, revenue increased 4.6 per cent from ₹11,034.9 crore.
 

TVS share price 

Shares of TVS Motor last traded at ₹2,745.55 apiece on the BSE at the close of market on Monday.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

