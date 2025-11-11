Yamaha enters India's EV market, to roll out 10 new models by end-2026

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Tuesday announced its entry into the electric two-wheeler market with the launch of its first battery-powered models, AEROX-E and EC-06. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to introduce 10 new models in India by the end of 2026, spanning both electric and petrol-powered categories.

The new line-up will include products jointly developed by Yamaha’s Indian and global R&D teams, with an emphasis on performance, technology and design. The line-up will also feature more than 20 model updates.

Yamaha expects its first EVs to hit showrooms by the first quarter of FY26 (January–March), once network readiness is complete.

Alongside the EVs, the company also introduced two new internal combustion models — the XSR155 and FZ-Rave — aiming to reinforce its presence in the 150cc and premium motorcycle segments. According to SIAM data, Yamaha’s total sales declined 12.5 per cent to 4,77,890 units in 2025 (till September) from 5,46,015 units in 2024. “India is central to Yamaha’s global growth strategy — a market where we see immense potential across both premium and electric mobility segments,” said Itaru Otani, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group. “With these launches, we are deepening our connection with riders who seek performance, design and technology, while also responding to the nation’s transition towards sustainable transportation.”

Yamaha’s foray comes amid intensifying competition in India’s electric two-wheeler market, currently led by Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy. The segment is witnessing strong growth driven by government incentives and rising consumer adoption in urban markets. Speaking to Business Standard about Yamaha’s EV roadmap, Ravinder Singh, senior vice-president, Yamaha Motor India Sales, said the company’s approach will remain “premium and performance-focused,” reflecting its global DNA. “Yamaha is not a commuter brand — our positioning has always been premium,” Singh said. “We are starting with two distinct segments: the AEROX-E for performance-oriented riders and the EC-06 for practical, everyday users. Both carry Yamaha’s sporty and stylish DNA.”

He added that the company is initially targeting around 50 cities for its EV rollout, focusing on regions with mature EV demand. “Our immediate priority is network development — preparing our dealer staff, technicians and workshops to handle EV sales, maintenance and charging. Once that ecosystem is ready, we’ll expand gradually,” Singh said. All Yamaha EVs will be retailed through its Blue Square dealerships, which currently number over 550 across India. These outlets, Singh noted, already reflect Yamaha’s racing-inspired identity and will undergo upgrades to accommodate EV service infrastructure. On future product plans, Singh confirmed that Yamaha will continue to operate in the 125cc-and-above scooter segment and the 150cc-and-above motorcycle segment, with a strong emphasis on technology and rider experience.