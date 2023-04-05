Home / Companies / News / Yes Bank records credit growth of 11% Rs 2.01 trn in March quarter

Yes Bank records credit growth of 11% Rs 2.01 trn in March quarter

The lender registered a 12.9 per cent growth in deposits excluding Certificate of Deposits (CDs)

New Delhi
Yes Bank records credit growth of 11% Rs 2.01 trn in March quarter

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has reported a credit growth of 11.3 per cent at Rs 2.01 lakh crore for the March 2023 quarter.

The outstanding credit was Rs 1.81 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2022, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender registered a 12.9 per cent growth in deposits excluding Certificate of Deposits (CDs).

Another private sector lender Karnataka Bank posted a 6.1 per cent increase in total loans to Rs 61,326 crore, while deposits grew by 8.69 per cent to Rs 87,362 crore.

As a conscious business decision and a course correction measure, the bank has not emphasised on large corporate lending due to low yields and highly competitive rates in this segment, which would have adversely impacted the NIM, Karnataka Bank said in a statement.

This is reflected in the fact that the share of large corporates to gross advances has dropped by about 3 per cent as on March 2023 (provisional) vis--vis December 2022, it said.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

