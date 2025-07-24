New investor should have a say in Yes Bank CEO succession plan: MD & CEO

Private lender Yes Bank’s net profit jumped 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹801 crore in Q1FY26, driven by a solid rise in both net interest income and non-interest income. Yes Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kumar spoke to Subrata Panda in an interview in Mumbai on the bank’s growth plans, succession planning, and capital raising plans. Edited excerpts:

The bank’s loan growth in Q1 was lower than its peers and the industry. What’s your view?

We have taken a very strategic call to grow only in those segments which are profitable. We have said earlier that