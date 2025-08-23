Home / Companies / News / CBI books Anil Ambani's RCom for ₹2,000 cr bank fraud, searches premises

CBI books Anil Ambani's RCom for ₹2,000 cr bank fraud, searches premises

The entities were declared fraudulent on June 13 under RBI's Fraud Risk Management rules and SBI's board-approved policy, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha last month

Anil Ambani
The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCOM and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
The CBI has filed a case against Reliance Communications and searched its premises on Saturday in connection with an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the State Bank of India, officials said.

The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCom and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani, they said.

The entities were classified as fraud on June 13 in accordance with the RBI's Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and Bank's Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last month.

"On June 24, 2025, the bank reported classification of fraud to RBI, and is also in the process of lodging complaint with CBI," he had said.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: CBI, Anil Ambani, Anil Ambani RCom, Reliance Communications

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

