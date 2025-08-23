APSEZ launches Kalamassery Logistics Park in Kochi, to create 1,500 jobs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has launched its new ₹600-crore Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, the ground breaking ceremony of which was announced by the company on Saturday. It was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ALSO READ: Adani Ports, 2 others vie to build 174-acre logistics park in Greater Noida This project, developed under the "Invest in Kerala" initiative, aims to boost Kerala’s position as a logistics and industrial hub. Spread over 70 acres, the park is designed to lower transportation costs, support just-in-time operations, and enhance exports across sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail, the company said in a press release.

Focus on sustainability, smart logistics The facility will include EV charging stations, digital integration, and smart logistics solutions, highlighting APSEZ’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. The total investment is over ₹600 crore, with the park expected to generate more than 1,500 jobs, boosting local employment, skill development, and opportunities for SMEs within the supply chain ecosystem. Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and CEO of APSEZ, said, "The Kalamassery Logistics Park marks a significant milestone in APSEZ’s transformation from a ports-focused enterprise into a fully integrated transport and logistics business. As one of our largest efforts in this direction, the park will play a pivotal role in strengthening our logistics presence in southern India, supporting local manufacturing and regional growth..."

ALSO READ: Adani Group units secure $275 million offshore loans from global banks Kerala Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, P Rajeeve, said, "The Kalamassery Logistics Park reflects APSEZ’s vision for smart, sustainable infrastructure that drives trade, empowers communities, and connects markets. More than a logistics hub, it is a catalyst for inclusive growth and regional transformation. As APSEZ’s first logistics park in Kochi, it will offer a seamless, end-to-end digital experience from gate entry to invoicing ensuring zero-touch operations for enhanced customer convenience, operational transparency, and real-time visibility across the supply chain." Strong Q1 results for Adani Ports APSEZ reported a 6.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,314.59 crore for Q1FY26, compared with ₹3,112.83 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit grew 9.9 per cent from ₹3,014.22 crore in the March quarter.