Home / Companies / News / ZEE enters into equity partnership with content, tech start-up Bullet

ZEE enters into equity partnership with content, tech start-up Bullet

"Bullet will be launched within the ZEE5 ecosystem, leveraging its strong user base by enabling access to high-quality, bite-sized entertainment directly through the platform," form joint statement

Zee
ZEEL did not share much details on the transactions, but said "it will invest/acquire stake in Bullet". (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leading broadcaster ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Monday said it has entered into a strategic equity partnership with Bullet, a new-age content & tech start-up.

ZEEL did not share much details on the transactions, but said "it will invest/acquire stake in Bullet".

Co-founded by entrepreneurs Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah, Bullet has developed India's first micro-drama application focused on fast-paced, creator-driven content through short duration vertical format episodes targeted towards the younger audiences.

"Bullet will be launched within the ZEE5 ecosystem, leveraging its strong user base by enabling access to high-quality, bite-sized entertainment directly through the platform," according to a joint statement.

Moreover, to have a pan-India appeal, the application will be available across languages and will harness the company's rich content engine and repertoire of language content, it said.

The application will cater to the evolving consumption habits of young audiences with mobile-first stories that offer users a quick and immersive content experience. It will also introduce AI-driven pricing and performance prediction models for content acquisition and distribution, Gamification layers to increase user retention and loyalty through reward mechanisms.

"The strategic partnership of ZEEL with Bullet is a firm testament of the company's commitment towards embracing innovative storytelling formats and nurturing the next wave of digital content consumption," it said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra FDA orders closure of Blinkit dark store amid licence issues

Merck's potential cholesterol pill succeeds in late-stage studies

Starlink pricing in India to follow regional cues, serve up to 1 mn users

PFC withdraws zero-coupon bonds issuance due to weak investor demand

CoC extends Jaiprakash Associates resolution plan deadline to 24 June

Topics :ContentZEE5broadcastersZEELtech start-ups

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story