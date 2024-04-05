ZEE Entertainment MD & CEO Punit Goenka to lay off 15% of workforce

Indian broadcaster ZEE Entertainment Enterprises has proposed a new, streamlined management structure to the Board that would lead to the rationalisation of its workforce by 15 per cent, the company said in a statement.

“The proposed structure is aimed towards arriving at a cost-effective operational model with speed and agility as the core areas of focus,” the company said. The company did not give the number of layoffs.

In the new lateral structure, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, has proposed the elevation of certain team members across businesses, in order to provide them with a higher level of responsibilities. Besides, Goenka will assume direct charge of the critical business verticals, leading to cross-functional collaboration, quick decision making, and higher productivity levels.

The detailed composition of the new operating structure will be announced after seeking the required approvals and guidance from the Board, the company said. The core units of the new structure will include broadcast, digital, movies, and music.

Zee shares closed at Rs 152 a share on Friday with a total valuation of Rs 14,628 crore. Zee shares are under pressure since Japan’s Sony Corporation withdrew from a merger agreement between its India unit and Zee in January this year. Zee shares are down 44.55 per cent since January 1 this year.

“Building a simplified, lateral structure for the company will ensure that we maintain a sharp focus on performance and profitability as the key growth drivers, and the structure proposed to the Board is in line with this core thought,” Goenka said.

R. Gopalan, Chairman of the ZEE board, said the Board has noted the steps being taken to streamline the organisation and the proposed lean structure. “While the Board is in the process of discussing the same, the proposed structure certainly is in line with the strategic guidance provided to the management,” Gopalan said.

Frugality, optimisation, and a sharp focus on quality content are the three key tenets of the plan implemented by the management, and the proposed organisation design will be in line with this approach, the statement said.