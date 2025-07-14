Home / Companies / News / Zee Entertainment partners Ideabaaz Tech to launch startup show

Zee Entertainment partners Ideabaaz Tech to launch startup show

Zee and Ideabaaz Tech launch 'Ideabaaz', a startup show to discover and fund entrepreneurs from tier II and III cities, with global broadcast reach via Zee TV and ZEE5

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Monday entered into a strategic partnership with Ideabaaz Tech, an integrated start-up platform, to launch a new intellectual property (IP) called Ideabaaz for an undisclosed amount, as per their joint release.
 
Ideabaaz, founded by Jeet Wagh and family, is an integrated start-up reality show and platform designed to discover, mentor and fund entrepreneurs from tier II and III cities, the companies said in a statement. The show is expected to reach over 1.3 billion viewers worldwide across languages through its premiere on ZEEL’s flagship Hindi-language channel Zee TV and its streaming platform ZEE5. Additionally, this partnership comes at a time when India is stepping up its commitment towards fostering research and innovation across sectors, the release stated.
Jeet Wagh, founder of Ideabaaz, was quoted as saying: “Our mission is to create an ecosystem where ideas are nurtured, talent is celebrated and opportunities are accessible to all. Tapping into the nation’s vision towards technology and innovation, coupled with the network reach and strength of ‘Z’ (ZEEL), we believe this is the right moment to build a new wave of start-ups that can shape India’s future.”
 
“For over three decades, ‘Z’ (ZEEL) has redefined the content ecosystem through unique offerings that entertain and engage with its consumers. The strategic partnership with Ideabaaz Tech is a perfect extension of our vision to create purposeful entertainment for our consumers with content that blends creativity with technology-led innovation,” said a spokesperson from ZEEL in a statement.
 
These developments come at a time when ZEEL failed to secure the required majority to increase its promoter shareholding. As of March 2025, the Mumbai-based broadcaster had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 2,406 crore, according to its investor presentation. The investor presentation, released in May, also noted that ZEEL was exploring value-accretive merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in pursuit of scalable growth. In June, the company announced a strategic equity partnership with content and technology start-up Bullet for micro dramas, where ZEEL is expected to either invest in or acquire a stake in the platform.
 

Topics :Zee EntertainmentStartupreality tv

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

