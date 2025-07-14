Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp to enter UK, Germany, France, Spain in Q2 FY26: Munjal

Hero MotoCorp to enter UK, Germany, France, Spain in Q2 FY26: Munjal

hero motocorp
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp will expand into key European markets — including Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom — in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (2025–26), as part of its broader global strategy, said chairman Pawan Munjal in the company’s annual report for FY2024–25.
 
“A bold global expansion roadmap will see Hero MotoCorp extend its presence into Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter of FY2025–26, as we carry our vision of mobility without boundaries to new markets,” Munjal said.
 
"Our entry into Europe and the UK later this year marks the next phase in our global ambition — backed by engineering excellence and innovation," he added.
 
He also said that the firm achieved 43 per cent year-on-year growth in international markets in FY 2024-25 from South Asia to Latin America through a sharp focus on customer experience, quality and scale.

Electric future

 
The company’s electric mobility brand VIDA recorded a 200 per cent increase in sales during the year (FY25), aided by a wider retail footprint across urban centres, said Munjal.
 
On strategic partnerships, Munjal highlighted the company’s investment in Ather Energy, and its collaboration with Zero Motorcycles in the US. “Our partnership with Ather Energy, now a publicly listed company, strengthens India’s largest EV charging network and premium electric segment leadership,” said Munjal.
 
“Our partnership with California-based Zero Motorcycles is culminating in an exciting new premium motorcycle,” he added. He also said that the company's investment of ₹510 crore in Euler Motors is intended to strengthen the company's position in the electric three-wheeler segment.
 
“Each step reaffirms our belief – the future of mobility in India will be electric, inclusive and innovation-led. Hero MotoCorp is proud to lead this transformation,” added Munjal.

Hero MotoCorp Q4 results

 
Hero MotoCorp reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in standalone net profit to ₹1,081 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up from ₹1,016 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the profit declined 10 per cent sequentially from ₹1,203 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,939 crore, compared to ₹9,520 crore in Q4 FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue dipped 3 per cent from ₹10,211 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

