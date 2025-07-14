Sun Pharma launches Leqselvi in US after patent settlement with Incyte Corp

Sun Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the launch of hair loss drug Leqselvi (deuruxolitinib) in the United States (US) market for the treatment of alopecia areata, a condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss on the scalp as well as other parts of the body.

The announcement came after the Mumbai-based pharma major inked a settlement pact with US-based Incyte Corporation regarding the hair loss drug. Incyte had earlier accused Sun Pharma of patent infringement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will seek dismissal of the pending Leqselvi litigation in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Both companies will mutually release each other from all claims that were raised or could have been raised in that litigation. "Incyte has also granted Sun a limited and non-exclusive licence to US patent numbers 9,662,335 and certain other related patents with respect to oral deuruxolitinib for certain agreed-upon non-haematology-oncology indications including alopecia areata, in the US," the company said in a regulatory filing on the exchanges. The Mumbai-based pharma major will also pay Incyte an undisclosed upfront amount, plus ongoing royalty payments until the expiry of the patents, in exchange for the settlement and licence.

Deuruxolitinib is expected to go off-patent in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). The launch adds Leqselvi to Sun Pharma’s innovative therapies portfolio, which saw sales of $1,216 million in FY25, according to Sun Pharma’s investor presentation for the year. According to a Reuters report, Shrikant Akolkar, analyst at Nuvama Institutional Equities, said the drug could generate up to $400 million in sales by FY30, with peak sales potential of $900 million, and boost growth in Sun Pharma’s key US market. Commenting on the launch, Sun Pharma America CEO Richard Ascroft said the launch of Leqselvi in the US brings an effective, new treatment option for severe alopecia areata to eligible patients and the healthcare providers who treat them.