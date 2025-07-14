Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma launches Leqselvi in US after patent settlement with Incyte Corp

Sun Pharma launches Leqselvi in US after patent settlement with Incyte Corp

Sun Pharma will pay Incyte an upfront fee and royalties to market Leqselvi in the US for alopecia areata until patent expiry in FY26 following a litigation settlement

Sun Pharma
The Mumbai-based pharma major will also pay Incyte an undisclosed upfront amount, plus ongoing royalty payments until the expiry of the patents, in exchange for the settlement and licence.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sun Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the launch of hair loss drug Leqselvi (deuruxolitinib) in the United States (US) market for the treatment of alopecia areata, a condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss on the scalp as well as other parts of the body.
 
The announcement came after the Mumbai-based pharma major inked a settlement pact with US-based Incyte Corporation regarding the hair loss drug. Incyte had earlier accused Sun Pharma of patent infringement.
 
Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will seek dismissal of the pending Leqselvi litigation in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
 
Both companies will mutually release each other from all claims that were raised or could have been raised in that litigation. 
 
“Incyte has also granted Sun a limited and non-exclusive licence to US patent numbers 9,662,335 and certain other related patents with respect to oral deuruxolitinib for certain agreed-upon non-haematology-oncology indications including alopecia areata, in the US,” the company said in a regulatory filing on the exchanges.
 
The Mumbai-based pharma major will also pay Incyte an undisclosed upfront amount, plus ongoing royalty payments until the expiry of the patents, in exchange for the settlement and licence.
 
Deuruxolitinib is expected to go off-patent in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).
 
The launch adds Leqselvi to Sun Pharma’s innovative therapies portfolio, which saw sales of $1,216 million in FY25, according to Sun Pharma’s investor presentation for the year.
 
According to a Reuters report, Shrikant Akolkar, analyst at Nuvama Institutional Equities, said the drug could generate up to $400 million in sales by FY30, with peak sales potential of $900 million, and boost growth in Sun Pharma’s key US market.
 
Commenting on the launch, Sun Pharma America CEO Richard Ascroft said the launch of Leqselvi in the US brings an effective, new treatment option for severe alopecia areata to eligible patients and the healthcare providers who treat them.
 
“As a company committed to launching new therapeutic options which address the unmet needs of patients, adding Leqselvi to our dermatology portfolio represents a key milestone for the business and an important advancement for the alopecia areata community,” he added.
 
The announcement was made post market hours. On Monday, Sun Pharma’s share rose marginally by 0.57 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,682.05 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Temasek's India exposure hits $50 bn, eyes $3-4 bn annual investments

Wizz Air exits Abu Dhabi amid instability and lack of market access

Suraj Estate launches residential project worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai

Cargo vehicle hit wing of stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai airport

SAEL to invest ₹8,200 cr in Greater Noida solar manufacturing plant

Topics :Sun PharmaPharma industrypharmaceutical firmsPharma Companies

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story