Zee Sports inks 3-year broadcast and digital rights deal with UPKL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ (ZEEL’s) sports arm, Zee Sports, and SJ Uplift Kabaddi’s Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) on Monday announced a three-year partnership for the broadcasting and digital rights of the regional kabaddi league for an undisclosed amount, according to a joint release.

As part of this partnership, Zee Sports will serve as the exclusive broadcast and digital partner for UPKL, airing the next three seasons and live-streaming them on Zee5 to reach millions of viewers across India, the release stated. The three-year deal covers the upcoming season of UPKL, which is expected to start on 25 December 2025, featuring 71 matches over 19 days in Noida with live telecasts in Hindi. It will extend to Season 3 and Season 4 of the league.

Zee Sports eyes long-term sports IP creation “Our focus is on building sustainable and scalable regional as well as national IPs (intellectual properties) that inspire fandom and drive long-term value,” said Bavesh Janavlekar, Business Head, Zee Sports, ZEEL, in a statement. “With this strategic partnership with UPKL, we aim to give kabaddi the platform and storytelling it deserves by leveraging our vast TV reach and Zee5’s digital ecosystem. This partnership is a powerful step forward, and together, we’re ready to take kabaddi to greater heights.” UPKL expands with new franchises and wider reach The league, which was launched last year with eight franchises, will see the addition of four new teams representing key cities across Uttar Pradesh in its second season.