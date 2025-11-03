Thomas Cook, SOTC revive China tours as Indian travel demand surges

Thomas Cook India and its subsidiary SOTC Travel have relaunched China-specific travel plans for Indians amid rising travel demand, supported by the resumption of direct flights between India and China and a more relaxed visa approval process.

This follows both companies noticing departures selling out well in advance for China, even during the traditionally low October–November period. As a result, they have curated itineraries appealing to a wide segment of customers — from multi-generational families, Gen Z and millennials to working professionals, “frolleagues”, couples, seniors, and solo travellers.

Thomas Cook expands offerings to new Chinese destinations

“Leveraging on this opportunity, we have enhanced our China portfolio to go beyond the conventional, introducing new regions and experiences that resonate with India’s new-age holidaymaker,” said Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook India, noting China as a key holiday destination.

“In parallel, China’s evolving landscape also positions it as a high-potential MICE destination. With world-class venues and unique incentive experiences, we see strong scope to scale our MICE business in the region.” Rising MICE travel demand from Indian corporates In the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment, cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu are emerging as key hubs. Thomas Cook India and SOTC have witnessed growing interest from corporates for incentive programmes and conferences. Other top destinations include Shanghai’s futuristic skyline, the Bund waterfront, Xi’an’s Terracotta Army, Beijing’s Great Wall, and the Forbidden City.

China’s re-emergence as a preferred destination presents a significant opportunity, noted S. D. Nandakumar, President and Country Head, Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel. He added that with direct connectivity restored and traveller confidence on the rise, the expanded portfolio offers Indians a seamless blend of China’s iconic landmarks and new experiences. Enhanced comfort and culturally rich itineraries “Enhanced comfort is ensured through porter services at major train stations and pre-planned menus blending Indian favourites with regional Chinese cuisine — with Indian chefs flown in exclusively to cater to vegetarian preferences and the Indian palate. Additionally, the portfolio includes multi-destination tours to China–Japan for the Cherry Blossom season,” the company said.

The new portfolio also introduces culturally rich and less-explored locales such as Chongqing, a five-dimensional city known for its cyberpunk skyline and LED-lit night cruises; Chengdu, home to the Giant Panda reserves and famed for its Sichuan cuisine and teahouse culture; and Zhangjiajie, the mountain range that inspired the film Avatar. According to the company release, travellers can look forward to unique experiences, including: • A ride on the world’s fastest train, the Shanghai Maglev • Immersive storytelling at Chongqing 1949’s 360-degree rotating theatre • Drone shows at the Yangtze River waterfront