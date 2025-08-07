Home / Companies / News / Dabur targets double-digit growth as monsoon, inflation trends align

Dabur targets double-digit growth as monsoon, inflation trends align

Chairman Mohit Burman says easing inflation and a normal monsoon support Dabur's strategy to grow revenue and profit via premiumisation, acquisitions, and rural expansion

Dabur India
premium
To frame this vision, the company enlisted McKinsey & Co to help refine and align its strategies for the next three years. | File Image: Dabur
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India is eyeing a sustainable double-digit growth rate in both revenue and net profit, amid a normal monsoon and easing inflation, Chairman Mohit Burman told shareholders on Thursday.
 
“Looking ahead, we are optimistic. The signs are encouraging. A normal monsoon is on the cards, inflation is easing, and the broader economy is showing signs of steady recovery,” said Burman at the company’s 50th annual general meeting.
 
The maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juices has outlined a target of achieving a sustainable double-digit compound annual growth rate in both revenue and net profit by 2027–28.
 
This, Burman said, will be achieved through a refreshed strategic vision, which will “reflect the world we live in today, one that demands both stability and disruption, scale and agility, and a balance between our rich heritage and the modern consumer’s evolving needs.”
 
To frame this vision, the company enlisted McKinsey & Co to help refine and align its strategies for the next three years.
 
As part of this, Dabur will also push the pedal on premiumisation and contemporisation of products across categories, while exploring inorganic opportunities — especially in the healthcare and wellness space — which can also extend to foods. In FY25, the company also decided to rationalise its portfolio by discontinuing underperforming products such as Vedic Tea, adult and baby diapers, and Dabur Vita, its nutritious drink brand.
 
“Our go-to-market transformation is well underway, and we’re sharpening our focus on strategic acquisitions and reimagining how we operate,” said Burman.
 
The company’s portfolio currently includes three Rs 1,000 crore brands — Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Toothpaste, and Real — alongside three Rs 500 crore brands and 16 brands in the Rs 100–500 crore range. “Today, eight out of every ten Indian households use at least one Dabur product, a testament to the trust we have built over generations,” Burman said.
 
The company is also expanding its rural footprint while stepping up its efforts in urban markets. Its village coverage expanded by around 10,000 villages in the June quarter, now reaching 1.33 lakh villages.
 
“It’s not just about keeping up; it’s about staying relevant and staying ahead, with purpose and with heart,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Net office leasing in top 6 cities likely to sustain at record levels: ICRA

Hinduja Group appoints Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance

Sumadhura Group invests ₹1,000 cr in Capitol Towers for commercial use

Fluctuating tariffs, geopolitical strains hit energy demand, margins: RIL

Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip targets 'Bharat' with GenAI travel assistant

Topics :Dabur IndiaMcKinsey & CompanyFMCGs

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story