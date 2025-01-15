Zepto's annualised GOV hits $3 billion, more than doubles in eight months

Quick commerce player Zepto’s annualised gross order value (GOV) has touched $3 billion (around Rs 24,500 crore), up from $1 billion about eight months ago.

GOV is the total value of all orders placed before any deduction, returns, cancellations or discounts.

In a LinkedIn post, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of the company, said on Wednesday : “In April 2024, we shared with Glodman Sachs in a research note that Zepto had crossed $1billion in annualized GOV. Eight months later, in January 2025, we are now at approximately $3 billion in annualized GOV.”

Palicha attributed the milestone to the execution, rigour, and discipline of the Zepto team. “With this team, I am confident we will continue growing with a clear path to PAT profitability in the near term,” he added.

GOV has been growing fast for other quick commerce players too. For FY24 Blinkit’s GOV was Rs 12,469 crore, up 169 per cent YoY. For the first two quarters of FY25, Blinkit’s GOV was Rs 4,923 crore and Rs 6,132 crore, respectively.

Zepto has been on an expansion mode. The company in November 2024 raised $350 million at a valuation of $5 billion. In 2024, the company raised a total of $1.35 billion.

In an interaction with Business Standard in November last year, Palicha had said that Zepto was operating over 600 dark stores, and doing close to around 900,000 orders a day. “Our average order value (AOV) has grown: we are expecting to touch Rs 540-550 by next month, up from Rs 450 around eight months ago. We have crossed 6 million in Zepto Pass (membership plan) subscribers. We have also gone from 6,000 to 14,000 SKUs, and we will continue to multiply that over the next 12 months,” he said.

Palicha had also said that Zepto was going to get to profit after tax (PAT) breakeven, on a much higher base than this year, within the next financial year…”We could very well be near that milestone right before the IPO”.