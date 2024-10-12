Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Zepto sells over 100,000 dandiya sticks during the Navratri festival

Zepto sells over 100,000 dandiya sticks during the Navratri festival

The company's co-founder further said that sales for fasting-friendly chips, Kattu and Rajgira atta, grew significantly compared to last year's Navratri sales

Zepto
Palicha also shared how Zepto's dark stores indulged in Navratri festivities across the country. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With Navratri festivities drawing to a close, quick commerce firm Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha took to LinkedIn to inform that the platform sold over 1 Lakh dandiya sticks during the season.

"What a day! Closing out Navratri 2024 with a grateful heart, seeing the beauty of India's diversity through our users, sellers, brands, and every Zeptonian, who made it all happen. From essentials to festive picks, thank you for making us part of India's celebrations across nine incredible days," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through graphics, he shared that the Mumbai-headquartered firm sold 1,00,000 plus dandiya sticks during the season.

He further said sales for fastifriendly chips, Kattu and Rajgira atta, grew significantly compared to last year's Navratri sales.

Palicha also shared how Zepto's dark stores indulged in Navratri festivities across the country.

In Coimbatore, Kochi, Chennai, and Bangalore, the stores celebrated Ayudha Puja, honouring tools and equipment. The Bhawanipore store in Kolkata embraced the lively essence of Durga Ashtami, while the Gota store in Ahmedabad kept the festive spirit alive with an energetic Garba event.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

60% of unicorn founders in India are first time founders, says study

BigBasket, Urban Company lead in fair pay; most platforms fall short

LinkedIn's top Indian startups 2024: Zepto leads as India's newest unicorn

Zepto partners with US Polo Assn for 10-minute premium fashion delivery

Ecommerce festive sales to reach $12 billion, quick commerce gains ground

Topics :ZeptoE-commerce sellersnavratri

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story