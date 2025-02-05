Zomato appoints two chiefs of staff after receiving 18,000 applications

After a widely publicised search for a chief of staff, Zomato founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal announced that the company has appointed two people for the role. They were selected from over 18,000 applications.

In a post on X, Goyal said Zomato received over 18,000 applications, of which 150 were shortlisted and interviewed. The company extended offers to 30 candidates, and 12 have joined so far.

“Following a rigorous selection process, 30 outstanding candidates received offers, and 18 have already joined Zomato and its group companies, including Blinkit, in high-impact roles. These individuals are being competitively compensated for the value they bring, and importantly, no one has paid anything to work with the company,” he said.

The selected candidates include startup founders who bootstrapped businesses from their dorm rooms, engineers who rebuilt entire tech stacks over a weekend, operators who scaled businesses from chaos, and a few exceptional young minds fresh out of college—individuals whom Zomato believes will lead the company into the future.

What sets them apart is a long-term mindset, Goyal said. “They weren’t optimising for short-term outcomes but for compounding impact—the most misunderstood mathematical miracle. Finding people who truly get this is rare, and I’m grateful we did.”

Four of the 18 people who have already joined work directly with Goyal, including the two appointed as chiefs of staff.

“And we’re not done. With 18,000+ applications, we’re still carefully sifting through this amazing talent pool. This isn’t just a one-time hiring sprint—it’s a long-term investment in the people who will build the future with us. We’ll keep reaching out to the right folks, slowly but surely,” he added.

In November last year, Goyal had posted a job description for the chief of staff position on X, stating that applicants would need to contribute Rs 20 lakh to Zomato’s charitable initiative, Feeding India. Many on social media criticised this as a marketing gimmick.

He had also claimed that the candidate would gain "10 times more learning than a two-year degree from a top management school" and that the salary would commence only from the second year.