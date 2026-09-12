Food delivery platform Zomato has begun charging an additional fee of at least ₹5 when customers place orders using the cash on delivery (CoD) mode. According to various social media users, the fee goes as high as ₹20 in some locations, adding to the cost for customers who choose to pay cash.

Apart from this new levy, other fees that the company charges customers include delivery fee, platform fee, GST on total items in cart, GST on delivery partner fee, GST on platform fee, and restaurant packing charges.

While rival Swiggy has not yet experimented with an additional fee for processing cash on delivery orders, on the quick commerce side, Zepto has been accused of secretly adding up to ₹25 extra for such orders.