Sun Pharma to acquire US based onco-derma firm Checkpoint for $355 mn

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, for an upfront cash payment of $355 million.

The deal, aimed at strengthening Sun Pharma's global onco-dermatology franchise, will add Checkpoint's recently US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cancer treatment, UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl), to its portfolio. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of the 2025 calendar year.

UNLOXCYT is the first and only FDA-approved anti-PD-L1 treatment for metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), a form of skin cancer.

Analysts estimate that the US market opportunity for the drug is between $1 billion and $1.6 billion annually. If the drug captures a 15-20 per cent peak market share, it could be a significant success for Sun Pharma.

Deal structure and financial details

Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Checkpoint at $4.10 per share in cash, representing a 66 per cent premium to Checkpoint’s closing share price on March 7, 2025. Checkpoint stockholders will also receive a contingent value right (CVR) of up to $0.70 per share if cosibelimab secures regulatory approval in select European markets.

For the nine-month period ending September 2024, Checkpoint reported revenues of $0.04 million and a net loss of $27.3 million. The company held a cash balance of $4.7 million as of September 30, 2024.

The acquisition remains subject to Checkpoint stockholder approval and regulatory clearances. Fortress Biotech, Inc., Checkpoint’s controlling stockholder, has agreed to vote in favour of the transaction.

Statements from leadership

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma, said, "Combining UNLOXCYT, an FDA-approved anti-PD-L1 treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, with Sun Pharma’s global presence means patients with cSCC may soon have access to an important, new treatment option. The acquisition further bolsters our innovative portfolio in onco-derm therapy.”

Sun Pharma plans to leverage its global presence to accelerate patient access to this crucial treatment.

Commenting on the acquisition, James Oliviero, president and chief executive officer of Checkpoint, stated, "I believe this transaction will maximise value for our stockholders and provide accelerated access to UNLOXCYT in the United States, Europe, and other markets worldwide. This transaction with Sun Pharma will bring UNLOXCYT to cSCC patients in need of a differentiated immunotherapy treatment option.”

About cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)

Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is the second-most common skin cancer in the US, with an estimated 1.8 million cases annually. Approximately 40,000 cases progress to advanced stages, and the disease causes around 15,000 deaths each year.

Legal and financial advisors

Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP and Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP are legal advisors to Sun Pharma. Locust Walk serves as the exclusive financial advisor to Checkpoint, with Cooley LLP and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP as legal counsel to the Checkpoint Special Committee.