Zomato board approves name change to Eternal Ltd, stock ticker to change

The rebranded Eternal Ltd will now oversee four key businesses: Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District

Deepinder Goyal (Source/X)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Food-tech giant Zomato has officially changed its corporate name to Eternal Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. The rebranding reflects the company’s broader business scope beyond its flagship food delivery service.
 
“When we acquired Blinkit, we started using ‘Eternal’ internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought we would publicly rename the company to Eternal the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there,” Deepinder Goyal, Group CEO and Co-founder of Zomato, said in a letter to the BSE.
 
While the Zomato app will retain its name, the company’s stock ticker will be updated from 'Zomato' to 'Eternal'. The rebranded Eternal Ltd will now oversee four key businesses:
 
 
1. Zomato – Food delivery and restaurant discovery
2. Blinkit – Quick-commerce platform

3. Hyperpure – B2B supplies for restaurants
4. District – Logistics business
 
Reports about a possible name change first surfaced in 2022, but Goyal had dismissed them at the time, stating that "Eternal" was just an internal identity. With Blinkit becoming a major growth driver, the company has now formalised the rebranding.
 

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

