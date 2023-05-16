Home / Companies / News / Zomato inks partnership with ICICI Bank to launch its own UPI offering

Zomato inks partnership with ICICI Bank to launch its own UPI offering

Currently, Zomato UPI has been rolled out to select users only. Further expansion of the service will hinge on the initial customer response

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Zomato inks partnership with ICICI Bank to launch its own UPI offering

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food aggregator platform Zomato has partnered with ICICI Bank to launch its very own unified payments interface (UPI) offering called Zomato UPI, for some of its users.
Using the new service, customers can pay for their orders directly through the Zomato app – by creating their own UPI ID – without being redirected to other payment gateways like Phonepe, Google Pay, or any other third-party app. Users will be able to make both, peer-to-peer, as well as merchant payments using the service.

Currently, Zomato UPI has been rolled out to select users only. Further expansion of the service will hinge on the initial customer response.
“Zomato has a large set of customers that frequently use UPI to make payments for their food orders. We are providing a facility (as technology partner to ICICI) for customers to create a UPI ID on Zomato app so that they can make payments seamlessly (without the need to switch apps),” said a Zomato spokesperson.

An in-house payment gateway will allow Zomato to exercise better control over the payments taking place on its platform, and can be interpreted as a push from the firm to reduce cash on delivery orders.  
Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has reportedly also been in talks to hop on the UPI bandwagon. According to reports, the company is working on its own UPI offering.

This isn’t Zomato’s first rodeo in the payments sphere. The Gurugram-based firm had, in November last year, also rolled out the third iteration of its dining out program – Zomato Pay, using which customers can make payments at some of its partner restaurants and avail some cashbacks and offers. However, this is not a UPI offering. Customers can make payments using various methods like net banking, cards or even UPI.
This comes at a time when fintech firms across the country are finding it challenging to acquire NBFC licences, as the RBI has tightened its lending norms. The licence applications of fintech bigwigs like Phonepe, Paytm, Bharatpe, and Razorpay have reportedly been rejected in the recent past amid increased scrutiny.

Zomato, however, garnered approvals for its UPI service sometime earlier this year, before joining hands with ICICI Bank to bolster its payments infrastructure, people aware of the development revealed.
According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as of April 2023, the trio of Phonepe, Google Pay and Paytm command a 97 per cent share of the digital payments market in India, with almost 863 crore transactions across the three of them.

Phonepe has been and remains the top dog in the space, with a 50.47 per cent market share in terms of transaction value. Google Pay stood at 22.69 per cent, while Paytm trailed in third place.
Newcomers in the space like Meta’s Whatsapp Pay have not been able to make a dent in the market, even after getting the NPCI nod to expand its services to over 100 million users in the country.

Reduced reliance on existing incumbents could, therefore, prove fruitful for the food aggregator at a time when the food delivery space is experiencing a slowdown.

Also Read

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

LIC's new business premium drops 50% to Rs 5,810.1 crore in April

City gas distributors likely to see limited upside in the near-term

Mondelez International names Samir Jain as president of India business

Engine Leasing Finance moves to NCLAT against Go First's insolvency

73% job seekers prefer large corporates over start-ups, says report

Topics :ZomatoICICI Bank UPI

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story