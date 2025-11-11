Zydus Lifesciences Marks Entry into China with anti-depressant drug

Zydus Lifesciences has made its debut in the Chinese pharmaceutical market after securing approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its antidepressant drug Venlafaxine Extended-Release (ER) Capsules in 75 mg and 150 mg strengths.

This is the Group’s first product approval in China, opening a new chapter in its global expansion strategy.

Venlafaxine ER capsules are prescribed for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), and Panic Disorder (PD). The medication works by restoring the balance of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain, helping improve mood and reduce anxiety — addressing a critical need in mental health care.

The capsules will be manufactured at Zydus’ Moraiya facility in Ahmedabad. China’s venlafaxine market projected to grow 8.8% annually According to industry data, China’s venlafaxine market was valued at CNY 294 million (approximately $45.2 million) in 2020 and is projected to reach CNY 473.63 million by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8 per cent. Growth is being driven by rising depression rates, increasing urbanisation, and the post-COVID-19 recovery of healthcare services across the country. Zydus said it plans to leverage local partnerships and collaborations to accelerate commercialisation in China, ensuring faster access to patients. The approval aligns with the company’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in regulated international markets.

Desidustat approval in China likely within a year Meanwhile, Zydus recently said it had completed clinical trials in China for Desidustat, its novel oral drug for anaemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The company is now preparing for a commercial launch with its Chinese partner and expects to receive regulatory approval within the next 12 months. With this milestone, Zydus aims to strengthen its presence in China, expand access to innovative medicines, and reinforce its position as a globally competitive pharmaceutical company addressing growing mental health and chronic disease needs. Glenmark also expands footprint in China