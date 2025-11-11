ACME Solar bags 400 MW firm, dispatchable renewable project from SJVN

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd on Tuesday announced it has secured a 400 MW/1,800 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from SJVN.

The project has been secured at a tariff of ₹6.75/unit for 25 years, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) said in a statement.

The tender was issued under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) guidelines for which an e-reverse auction was held on October 9, 2025 and LoA was received on November 10.

The project requires supplying power of only 4 MWh per MW of capacity during any four-hour period each day within the peak demand window with 90 per cent availability on a monthly basis.