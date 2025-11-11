ACME Solar bags 400 MW firm, dispatchable renewable project from SJVN

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd on Tuesday announced it has secured a 400 MW/1,800 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from SJVN.
The project has been secured at a tariff of ₹6.75/unit for 25 years, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) said in a statement.
The tender was issued under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) guidelines for which an e-reverse auction was held on October 9, 2025 and LoA was received on November 10.
The project requires supplying power of only 4 MWh per MW of capacity during any four-hour period each day within the peak demand window with 90 per cent availability on a monthly basis.
The project would integrate Solar of 300 MW and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology of approximately 1800 MWh to meet the supply requirements.
This project will utilise night-time connectivity available with ACME Solar at high irradiation zones in Rajasthan. This will be ACME Solar's first project to use Indian made solar cells (under ALMM List-II).
ACME Solar's Chief Commercial Officer Rahula Kashyapa said "Securing the SJVN FDRE-IV project with peak power effectively utilizes the available transmission capacity from night time connectivity thus enabling us to realise early revenue. This is win-win for both customers and ACME Solar as its lowest price in pure peak power tender achieved so far." Gurugram-based ACME Solar is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions. It has an operational capacity of 2,918 MW and under construction capacity of 4,472 MW including 13.5 GWh of BESS installation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app