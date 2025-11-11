Home / Companies / News / Adani announces entry into Battery Energy Storage with 1,126 MW project

Adani announces entry into Battery Energy Storage with 1,126 MW project

The project, being developed with lithium-ion battery technology, is in the advanced stages of deployment at Khavda in Gujarat

Adani
Image: Bloomberg
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Adani Group on Tuesday announced its foray into the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) segment with a 1,126-megawatt project capable of storing 3,530 megawatt-hour (MWh) of energy. Once commissioned in March 2026, the project will be the largest BESS installation in India and among the world’s largest single-location battery storage deployments.
 
The project, based on lithium-ion battery technology, is in advanced stages of development at Khavda in Gujarat.
 
“With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India’s energy independence and sustainability,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group.
 
15 GWh by 2027, 50 GWh in five years
 
Building on this deployment, the Group has outlined an ambitious roadmap to expand its energy storage footprint. Adani plans to deploy an additional 15 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of BESS capacity by March 2027, with a long-term target of 50 GWh over the next five years.
 
“This ambition reflects the Group’s commitment to building a future-ready energy ecosystem that aligns with India’s net-zero goals and global climate commitments,” the company said.
 
The BESS project will support peak load management and energy shifting, playing a vital role in decarbonising India’s power sector by improving grid stability and renewable integration.
 
Part of Adani’s diversified energy portfolio
 
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group has business interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics — including seaports, airports, shipping, and rail — as well as metals, materials, and consumer sectors.
 
The Group’s entry into large-scale battery storage marks a strategic expansion of its clean energy initiatives, complementing its investments in solar, wind, and green hydrogen.
 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

