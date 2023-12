Zydus Lifesciences on Friday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg (USRLD: Corlanor® Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg).

Ivabradine is used to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure featuring reduced left ventricle ejection fraction. It is also used in children aged 6 months and older for the treatment of stable symptomatic heart failure due to cardiomyopathy (weakening of heart muscles).

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India, Zydus said in a press statement.