Zydus Lifesciences unit gets 10 observations from USFDA after inspection

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued ten observations after inspecting its injectable manufacturing plant near Vadodara in Gujarat.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the facility at Jarod near Vadodara from April 15 to April 23, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection closed with ten observations, it added.

The company will closely work with the USFDA to address and respond to the observations in an expeditious manner, Zydus Lifesciences said.

Shares of the company were trading 2.79 per cent down at Rs 932.80 apiece on the BSE.