Advanced AI models a catalyst for telcos, says Ericsson's Magnus Ewerbring

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson’s chief technology officer for the Asia-Pacific, Magnus Ewerbring , says advanced artificial-intelligence (AI) models like Mythos should not be seen as a challenge to telcos but a catalyst for the next wave even as Indian carriers begin discussion on deploying “5G Advanced”, a step up from the existing 5G networks. India, Ericsson’s second-largest market by revenue, will continue to be among the top rung, he tells Gulveen Aulakh in an in-person interview. Edited excerpts:

India has become Ericsson’s second-biggest market, after North America, by revenue in the latest quarter. Do you expect the country to maintain its position amid capex tapering by carriers?

I’ve seen markets change over decades. If you’re a global company, you may have headwinds in some places and strength in others. We are proud of what we do in India, in North America, and elsewhere. We continue to focus on staying relevant for each market. Our industry operates in long cycles, with large foundational investment that sustains growth. There is always a need to improve networks. If you compare services and capabilities today as against five, 10, or 15 years ago, progress has been dramatic.

Has the crisis in West Asia created an imbalance in operations?